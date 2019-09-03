Investec Asset Management LTD Cut By $391,652 Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position; Last Week WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPX Energy has $17 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 44.37% above currents $10.39 stock price. WPX Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 30. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. See WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) latest ratings:

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 2,188 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 286,606 shares with $51.31M value, down from 288,794 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $29.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $212.17. About 1.18M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 2.39% above currents $212.17 stock price. Lam Research had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, July 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy” on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors stated it has 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 59,935 shares. Chemical Bancshares invested in 4,014 shares. Nomura reported 42,963 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 54,089 shares. Twin Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 24,020 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sprott holds 2.14% or 55,000 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,331 shares. Private Advisor Limited has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Regentatlantic Capital Llc reported 3,722 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.14% or 477,541 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bokf Na accumulated 0.19% or 45,215 shares. 3,373 are owned by Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Yorktown Mngmt & Research reported 10,500 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 9,316 shares to 245,097 valued at $58.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) stake by 3.84 million shares and now owns 14.22M shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $420.10M for 17.62 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It has a 7.28 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 5.37M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending.

