Investec Asset Management LTD Boosted Position in Verisign (VRSN) by $7.34 Million; Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by $729,800 as Market Valuation Declined

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 40,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.78 million, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.33. About 519,013 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,402 shares to 64,370 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,391 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

