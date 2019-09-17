Investcorp Credit Management Bdc (ICMB) to pay $0.25 on Oct 16, 2019; Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Had 1 Bulls

Investcorp Credit Management Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:ICMB) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:ICMB) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Investcorp Credit Management Bdc Inc’s current price of $6.74 translates into 3.71% yield. Investcorp Credit Management Bdc Inc’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 49,150 shares traded or 31.24% up from the average. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 34.90% above currents $34.1 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by FBR Capital. See Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $53 New Target: $52 Maintain

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 241,718 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard , client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. It has a 15.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs.

CM Finance Inc. is a business development firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The company has market cap of $91.03 million. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.