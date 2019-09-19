Investcorp Credit Management Bdc (ICMB) to pay $0.25 on Oct 16, 2019; First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Covered By 2 Bulls

Investcorp Credit Management Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:ICMB) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:ICMB) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Investcorp Credit Management Bdc Inc’s current price of $6.70 translates into 3.73% yield. Investcorp Credit Management Bdc Inc’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 29,411 shares traded. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering First Quantum Minerals Ltd (TSE:FM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. First Quantum Minerals Ltd has $15.5 highest and $11 lowest target. $13.83’s average target is 36.26% above currents $10.15 stock price. First Quantum Minerals Ltd had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 25. Deutsche Bank maintained First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, June 19 to “Sell”. See First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

CM Finance Inc. is a business development firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The company has market cap of $91.29 million. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 4.36M shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.