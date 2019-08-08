Investar Holding (ISTR) Trades at $23.49 After Triangle; Shapiro Capital Management Has Trimmed Merck & Co. (MRK) Stake

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) formed triangle with $24.43 target or 4.00% above today’s $23.49 share price. Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) has $233.44M valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 236 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.97 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Coho Prns holds 2.18 million shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Sol Management Commerce, Maryland-based fund reported 5,235 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc has 6,658 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.38% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 65,085 shares. Caprock Grp accumulated 0.41% or 25,427 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 37,350 shares. Whitnell has invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Loeb Ptnrs owns 1,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Ltd owns 7,031 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Beacon Financial Grp stated it has 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 465,128 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Co reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Insight 2811 owns 2,800 shares. Miura Global Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 355,000 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Graphic Packaging Holding Com (NYSE:GPK) stake by 676,691 shares to 15.99M valued at $201.90 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) stake by 263,525 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl B was raised too.