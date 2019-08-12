Investar Holding (ISTR) Trades at $23.15 After Triangle; Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Sentiment Is 1.68

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) formed triangle with $25.00 target or 8.00% above today’s $23.15 share price. Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) has $230.06M valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 6,575 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 69 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 41 cut down and sold stakes in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. The hedge funds in our database now own: 22.10 million shares, down from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 51 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.97M for 11.58 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company has market cap of $974.57 million. It operates in two divisions, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It has a 18.83 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures.

Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 264,004 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 221,704 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 209,550 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.07% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 313,566 shares.