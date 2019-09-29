Investar Holding (ISTR) to pay $0.06 on Oct 31, 2019; BAB (BABB) SI Decreased By 88.89%

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:ISTR) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Investar Holding Corp’s current price of $23.61 translates into 0.25% yield. Investar Holding Corp’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 10,206 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D

BAB INC (OTCMKTS:BABB) had a decrease of 88.89% in short interest. BABB’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 88.89% from 900 shares previously. It closed at $0.79 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company has market cap of $234.69 million. It accepts various deposit services and products, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It has a 14.48 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.74 million. The Company’s BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffee, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s MFM brand consists of units operating as My Favorite Muffin featuring various freshly baked muffins, coffee, and related products; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin and Bagel Cafe featuring freshly baked muffins, coffee, and related products, as well as various specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.