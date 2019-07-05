Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

We are comparing Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.89 N/A 1.53 15.47 Enterprise Financial Services Corp 42 4.86 N/A 3.61 11.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Investar Holding Corporation and Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Enterprise Financial Services Corp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Investar Holding Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Investar Holding Corporation is presently more expensive than Enterprise Financial Services Corp, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Investar Holding Corporation and Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 0.7% Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0.00% 13.2% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.2 shows that Investar Holding Corporation is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enterprise Financial Services Corp is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Investar Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.6% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of Investar Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation -0.5% 3.66% -2.03% -6.22% -8.43% -4.56% Enterprise Financial Services Corp -0.98% -4.11% -7.91% -9.02% -21.69% 10.5%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation has -4.56% weaker performance while Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 10.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Enterprise Financial Services Corp beats Investar Holding Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.