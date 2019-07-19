Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Since Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.89 N/A 1.53 15.47 Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 35 4.73 N/A 2.37 14.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Investar Holding Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Investar Holding Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 0.7% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Investar Holding Corporation has a beta of 0.2 and its 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Investar Holding Corporation and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 32.1% respectively. About 6.9% of Investar Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation -0.5% 3.66% -2.03% -6.22% -8.43% -4.56% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. -1.13% -4.27% -8.38% -10.33% -16.34% 8.03%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation has -4.56% weaker performance while Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has 8.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Allegiance Bancshares Inc. beats Investar Holding Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers debit card, cash management, wire transfer, and night depository services; direct deposits, cashierÂ’s checks, and letters of credit; and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities, as well as telephone, mobile, mail, and Internet banking services. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 16 full-service banking locations in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.