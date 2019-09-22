Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) and QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Contrasting side by side

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH), both competing one another are Regional – Southwest Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.68 N/A 1.53 15.76 QCR Holdings Inc. 35 3.12 N/A 3.05 12.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. QCR Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Investar Holding Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Investar Holding Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than QCR Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 0.8% QCR Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Investar Holding Corporation has a beta of 0.15 and its 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, QCR Holdings Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Investar Holding Corporation and QCR Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 60.4% respectively. Investar Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of QCR Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation 2.03% 2.38% 5.05% 2.68% -9.19% -2.78% QCR Holdings Inc. 3.83% 10.13% 12.96% 11.9% -12.55% 19.23%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation had bearish trend while QCR Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

QCR Holdings Inc. beats Investar Holding Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities. The companyÂ’s deposits include noninterest and interest bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it is involved in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.