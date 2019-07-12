Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) Comparing side by side

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) are two firms in the Regional – Southwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.93 N/A 1.53 15.47 Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 70 6.32 N/A 4.72 14.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Investar Holding Corporation and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Investar Holding Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Investar Holding Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Prosperity Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 0.7% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Investar Holding Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.2 beta. Competitively, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Investar Holding Corporation and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 85.6%. Investar Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation -0.5% 3.66% -2.03% -6.22% -8.43% -4.56% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. -3.86% -2.67% -6.94% 0.27% -7% 11.27%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Prosperity Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Prosperity Bancshares Inc. beats Investar Holding Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 245 full service banking locations, including 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 36 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.