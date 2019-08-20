Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Southwest Banks company, Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Investar Holding Corporation has 54.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 57.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.1% of Investar Holding Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Investar Holding Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.30% 0.80% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Investar Holding Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation N/A 23 15.76 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

Investar Holding Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Investar Holding Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Investar Holding Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.71

The competitors have a potential upside of 104.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Investar Holding Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation 2.03% 2.38% 5.05% 2.68% -9.19% -2.78% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Investar Holding Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Investar Holding Corporation is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.15. In other hand, Investar Holding Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Investar Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Investar Holding Corporation’s rivals beat Investar Holding Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.