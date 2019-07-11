Investar Holding – Common Stock (ISTR) Coveraged By DA Davidson; Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Has 0.89 Sentiment

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc (CPRX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 32 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 36 reduced and sold their positions in Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 60.36 million shares, up from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 12.

In a report revealed to investors and clients on 11 July, equity analysts at DA Davidson has started coverage on shares of Investar Holding Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ISTR). The broker issued Buy rating on ISTR stock.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.4 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.61M for 12.95 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 4,243 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 8.43% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company has market cap of $238.96 million. It accepts various deposit services and products, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It has a 15.49 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 1.00M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $425.82 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 6.17% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 5.86 million shares. Consonance Capital Management Lp owns 17.88 million shares or 5.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tanaka Capital Management Inc has 3.59% invested in the company for 233,794 shares. The Massachusetts-based Opaleye Management Inc. has invested 2.58% in the stock. Mangrove Partners, a New York-based fund reported 3.46 million shares.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $3.09 million for 34.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.