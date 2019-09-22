Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) At $53.81 Forms Bottom; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shorts Lowered By 3.25%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) formed multiple bottom with $48.97 target or 9.00% below today’s $53.81 share price. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) has $50.42M valuation. The ETF decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 3,076 shares traded. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) had a decrease of 3.25% in short interest. NOV’s SI was 18.97 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.25% from 19.61M shares previously. With 4.44 million avg volume, 4 days are for National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV)’s short sellers to cover NOV’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 2.94M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B

Among 6 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27.57’s average target is 22.21% above currents $22.56 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Jefferies upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Thursday, September 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2500 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of NOV in report on Monday, August 12 to “Positive” rating.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco Awarded Equipment Package and Design Orders for One of World’s Largest Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessels – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.71 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Csat Inv Advisory L P stated it has 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Parkside Bancorp & Tru reported 349 shares. Contrarius Mngmt Ltd holds 1.13% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 913,424 shares. D E Shaw Co has 61,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 58,041 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has 1.45M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 74,425 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ally Fincl stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 21,437 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Seabridge Advsr Lc holds 0% or 175 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp has invested 0.13% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc has 0.2% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).