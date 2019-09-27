Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) Is At $87.54 Formed Wedge; Newater Technology – Ordinary Shares (NEWA) Sellers Decreased By 0.44% Their Shorts

Newater Technology Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEWA) had a decrease of 0.44% in short interest. NEWA’s SI was 134,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.44% from 135,000 shares previously. With 31,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Newater Technology Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEWA)’s short sellers to cover NEWA’s short positions. The SI to Newater Technology Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.24%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 1,134 shares traded. Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) has declined 65.59% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWA News: 16/04/2018 – NEWATER TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES ITS TECHNOLOGY WAS SELECTED BY CHINA’S MINISTRY OF WATER RESOURCES TO BE PROMOTED IN CHINA IN 2018; 16/04/2018 Newater Technology, Inc. Announces its Technology was Selected by China’s Ministry of Water Resources to be Promoted in China in 2018

Newater Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells filtration products used in wastewater purification. The company has market cap of $67.77 million. It offers disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies hardware and engineered systems to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products.

