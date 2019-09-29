Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) Is At $85.68 Formed Wedge; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)

Among 2 analysts covering Renishaw PLC (LON:RSW), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renishaw PLC has GBX 4100 highest and GBX 3300 lowest target. GBX 3815’s average target is 3.95% above currents GBX 3670 stock price. Renishaw PLC had 14 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 14 with “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Reduce” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. Investec downgraded it to “Sell” rating and GBX 3745 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 9. See Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3490.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 3300.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 3300.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3423.00 New Target: GBX 3490.00 Unchanged

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3955.00 New Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Investec Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3810.00 New Target: GBX 3745.00 Downgrade

The stock increased 2.80% or GBX 100 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3670. About 58,164 shares traded. Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Is Renishaw plc’s (LON:RSW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Renishaw plc’s (LON:RSW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) was released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, makes, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.67 billion GBP. The firm offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines. It has a 28.97 P/E ratio. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants and accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental computer-aided design and neurosurgical planning software, as well as dental structures manufacturing services.