Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) Is At $83.85 Formed Wedge; DALIAN PORT PDA COMPANY LTD SHARES -H- (DLPTF) Shorts Down By 35.15%

DALIAN PORT PDA COMPANY LTD SHARES -H- (OTCMKTS:DLPTF) had a decrease of 35.15% in short interest. DLPTF’s SI was 634,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 35.15% from 978,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.1312 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) formed wedge up with $90.56 target or 8.00% above today’s $83.85 share price. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) has $303.40M valuation. The ETF decreased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 3,592 shares traded. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Dalian Port (OTCMKTS:PDA Company Limited) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form 1-A/A MOVIE STUDIO, INC. – StreetInsider.com” on April 12, 2018.

Dalian Port Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides port and logistics services in Mainland China. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. It offers oil/liquefied chemicals terminal and related logistics, and trading services for handling and discharging, storage, and transshipment of oil products and liquefied chemicals, as well as port management services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides container terminal and related logistics services, including loading and discharging, storage, and transshipment of containers, as well as leasing of terminals and related facilities; and various container logistics services and sale of properties.