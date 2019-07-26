Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) At $4.23 Forms Top; Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $35.67’s average target is 5.19% above currents $33.91 stock price. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. See Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Stoneridge, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability holds 232,630 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 6,312 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Llc holds 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 69,007 shares. Lsv Asset holds 599,300 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 67,922 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 17,747 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 627,319 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 495,897 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright has 270 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Nicholas Investment Prns L P holds 108,803 shares. Private Capital Mngmt has 478,625 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $973.04 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 19.72 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 357,818 shares traded or 52.85% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement