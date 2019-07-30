Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) At $4.22 Forms Top; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Suntrust Bks (STI) Position By $2.11 Million

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) formed multiple top with $4.60 target or 9.00% above today’s $4.22 share price. Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) has $759.75 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 370,899 shares traded. Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) has declined 2.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 70.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 35,776 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 15,215 shares with $901,000 value, down from 50,991 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $29.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 1.93 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Suntrust Banks Inc $850m 7Y +108; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY – REMAINS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jane Street Gp Ltd Company holds 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 54,253 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 2,565 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc holds 35,972 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 12,756 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 288,327 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% or 98,025 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.23% or 9,747 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,773 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt holds 0.92% or 96,964 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Llc accumulated 4,885 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.29M for 11.59 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Friday, February 8 to “Market Perform”. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $71 target in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STI in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) stake by 510,788 shares to 531,520 valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 50,203 shares and now owns 229,698 shares. Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was raised too.