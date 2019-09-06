Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Forms $12.87 Double Top; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II Has 0.8 Sentiment

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 5 cut down and sold their equity positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II. The investment professionals in our database reported: 283,458 shares, down from 291,524 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The company has market cap of $133.90 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 1,692 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II for 36,583 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 121,019 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in the company for 79,428 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 450 shares.

