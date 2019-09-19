Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to pay $0.45 on Oct 28, 2019; Evolution Petroleum (EPM)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 54 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 39 sold and decreased stakes in Evolution Petroleum Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 24.34 million shares, up from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Evolution Petroleum Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 28 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) is expected to pay $0.45 on Oct 28, 2019. (NYSE:IVR) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's current price of $15.39 translates into 2.92% yield. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 1.12M shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Jvl Advisors L.L.C. holds 11.14% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation for 2.15 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 736,956 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.56% invested in the company for 157,650 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.46% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 492,093 shares.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of natural gas and crude oil, onshore in the United States. The company has market cap of $197.40 million. The companyÂ’s principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,410 activity. On Friday, August 16 the insider Clemente Mario bought $31,410.

