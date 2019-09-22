Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Raised Stake by $1.91 Million; Oakbrook Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.35 Million

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 31,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 164,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11 million, down from 195,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92 million shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 119,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 585,143 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.43M, up from 465,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 3.30M shares traded or 115.26% up from the average. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED ON INVESCO STAKE BUY; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI US Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 25/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT IRISH LIFE GROUP TO BUY INVESCO STAKE; 03/05/2018 – INVESCO MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $17.16; 26/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Dividend Declaration; 19/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4,473 shares to 27,553 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 2.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold IVR shares while 42 reduced holdings.