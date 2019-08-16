Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Position Maintained by Wells Fargo & Company; Roumell Asset Management Position in Gsi Technology (GSIT) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 151.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 842,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.11 million, up from 556,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 483,046 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Glbl Buyback: Net Asset Value(s); 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 26/04/2018 – Invesco’s Sato Has Political Worries About Shinzo Abe (Video); 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE UK HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 02/05/2018 – INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER TAKING LEAVE; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 11,280 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.60M shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $117.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vedanta Ltd by 319,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,758 shares, and cut its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

More notable recent Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Mortgage Capital: What Investors Need To Know – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “7.92% Preferred Share Best Option By Far – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common and Series A Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Preferred Stock IPO: New Invesco Mortgage Capital Preferred Stock, But Is There A Better Option? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Endowment Management LP holds 30,000 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Llc holds 30,346 shares. Regions owns 2,000 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 14,410 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Orinda Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 30,000 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. 32,800 were reported by Art Advsr Lc. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 2.14 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The accumulated 81,908 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 96,082 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 198,089 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Ltd has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Balyasny Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GSI Technology and Weizmann Institute of Science Announce Collaboration on Cheminformatics Research – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GSI Technology updates 3Q19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GSI Technology to Attend Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Ltd Com holds 0.17% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) or 87,674 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 225,568 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 998,489 shares. State Street has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Northern Trust Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 45,010 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 794,847 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 783,602 shares. Roumell Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 455,152 shares. Blackrock holds 58,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 21,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).