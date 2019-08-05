Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Market Value Rose While Barclays Plc Has Upped Stake by $1.10 Million; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $568,958

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 73,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 198,089 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 124,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 970,639 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: 10-YR YIELD TO LEAD TO REPRICING OF RISK; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE UK HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 19/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 200-Day Average; 03/04/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ‘BBB-F’ RATING TO INVESCO INDIA BOND FUND

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.15 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 17 shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 74,353 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Windsor Cap Lc has invested 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Van Eck Associate Corp invested in 0.02% or 28,952 shares. Wade G W & owns 116,110 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Indiana Trust & Mngmt reported 0.59% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 212,220 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.34% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lee Danner Bass reported 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Weiss Multi reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,975 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Company reported 6,904 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 5,532 shares to 220,080 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “7% Preferred Shares Have A Material Disconnect – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco: Waiting To Strike – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Real Estate Trust: This 6.625% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2017.