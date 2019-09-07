Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

This is a contrast between Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -185.11 N/A -0.35 0.00 iStar Inc. 11 1.64 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and iStar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and iStar Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2% iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, iStar Inc.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and iStar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

iStar Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 38.10% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares and 91.2% of iStar Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of iStar Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than iStar Inc.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors iStar Inc.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.