Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

We are contrasting Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -184.41 N/A -0.35 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.08 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Farmland Partners Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s downside potential is -9.58% at a $15 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.7% and 50.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Farmland Partners Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was less bullish than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Farmland Partners Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.