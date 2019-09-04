Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)

Since Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -184.37 N/A -0.35 0.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.05 N/A 0.80 14.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exantas Capital Corp.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.7% and 76%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

Exantas Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.