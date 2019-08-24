Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|-190.27
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|12
|1.75
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Clipper Realty Inc.’s potential upside is 45.45% and its consensus price target is $16.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 70.2% respectively. 0.2% are Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Clipper Realty Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|9.38%
|4.43%
|-9.84%
|-11.29%
|12.14%
|-11.63%
For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 13.81% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.
Summary
Clipper Realty Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.