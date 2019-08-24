Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -190.27 N/A -0.35 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.75 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Clipper Realty Inc.’s potential upside is 45.45% and its consensus price target is $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 70.2% respectively. 0.2% are Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Clipper Realty Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 13.81% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.

Summary

Clipper Realty Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.