Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Contrasting side by side

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|-193.37
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|6
|1.19
|N/A
|-1.92
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-47.3%
|-6.7%
Risk & Volatility
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. Competitively, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
Competitively the consensus target price of New Senior Investment Group Inc. is $7.08, which is potential 4.89% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares and 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|1.42%
|6.9%
|26.64%
|38.45%
|2%
|73.06%
For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Senior Investment Group Inc.
Summary
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.
