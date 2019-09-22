Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Contrasting side by side

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -193.37 N/A -0.35 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.19 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. Competitively, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of New Senior Investment Group Inc. is $7.08, which is potential 4.89% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares and 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.