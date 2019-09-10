Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Comparing side by side

Both Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -188.45 N/A -0.35 0.00 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -4.42 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s 0.52 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares and 54% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 13.81% stronger performance while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.