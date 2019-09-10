Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Comparing side by side

Both Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|-188.45
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|4
|-4.42
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0.00%
|-6.7%
|-0.6%
Risk and Volatility
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s 0.52 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares and 54% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|-2.28%
|2.67%
|-8.33%
|-14.25%
|-23.31%
|-4.7%
For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 13.81% stronger performance while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
