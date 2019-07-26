Invesco LTD Upped Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $10.73 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $419,124

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 38,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451.09 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $225.42. About 6.50 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 31/05/2018 – TESLA: SANJAY SHAH JOINS AS SVP OF ENERGY OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Tesla is accepting preliminary bids for supplier contracts on the Model Y, a compact crossover companion to the Model 3 sedan; 04/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends His Behavior On Post-earnings Conference Call — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk to face lawsuit over Tesla’s SolarCity acquisition; 03/04/2018 – TESLA WAS AMONG SPECULATIVE-GRADE LIQUIDITY DOWNGRADES IN MARCH – MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is ‘moving in a good direction’ with shutdown, says Venture capitalist Gene Munster; 29/05/2018 – Zero Hedge: Tesla on Autopilot Collides With Parked Laguna Beach Police Vehicle; 16/04/2018 – SpaceX delays launch of Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA’s planet-hunting satellite; 06/03/2018 – Wheels: Porsche Positions Itself Against Tesla, on the Road and Beside It; 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,865 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, up from 122,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 25.47 million shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $19.75 million activity. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40M. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00 million. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,664 shares to 662,226 shares, valued at $60.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 29,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,893 shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $282,540 activity.

