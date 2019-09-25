Invesco LTD Upped Its Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Holding by $3.23 Million; Brinker Capital Has Raised Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $566,168 as Shares Declined

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 322,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 989,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.67M, up from 666,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 1.02 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 12,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 78,226 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, up from 65,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 3.54M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Sei Com accumulated 1.20M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tower Limited (Trc) reported 4,920 shares. 285,820 are owned by Calamos Ltd Com. First Merchants holds 0.4% or 54,252 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 267,914 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 86,341 shares. The California-based Covington Mgmt has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 292,494 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability accumulated 47,078 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 13,686 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First State Bank & Tru Of Newtown holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 7,045 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 15,183 shares to 74,812 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,794 shares, and cut its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc.

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/5/2019 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Valley National Bancorp to Acquire Oritani Financial Corp. in Capital Accretive Transaction – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Valley National (VLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sohu Com Ltd by 98,628 shares to 886,940 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 89,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,741 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.