Invesco LTD Upped City Office Reit (CIO) Position; Adelante Capital Management Raised Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Stake

Invesco Ltd increased City Office Reit Inc (CIO) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 49,273 shares as City Office Reit Inc (CIO)’s stock rose 7.75%. The Invesco Ltd holds 1.15M shares with $12.98 million value, up from 1.10M last quarter. City Office Reit Inc now has $512.24M valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 760,181 shares traded or 240.50% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) stake by 52.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 1.28M shares as Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 3.73M shares with $40.36 million value, up from 2.45M last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality now has $1.91 billion valuation. It closed at $9.54 lastly. It is down 14.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M

Among 3 analysts covering Diamondrock (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 75,300 shares in its portfolio. 102 were reported by Parkside Comml Bank And Trust. 288,791 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Daiwa Group reported 34,142 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.2% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4.56M shares. Canandaigua Natl Bankshares invested in 10,869 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 42,042 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 527,522 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 75,917 shares to 382,395 valued at $47.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hilton Grand Vacations stake by 84,028 shares and now owns 770,165 shares. Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.03% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 3.99M shares. 11,100 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 129,587 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 144,531 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 93,700 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Indexiq Lc has 25,945 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company invested in 59,616 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 126,028 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 59,050 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny reported 0.21% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 11,539 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 18,107 shares stake.

Invesco Ltd decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 164,434 shares to 2.33 million valued at $124.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dexcom Inc (Prn) stake by 9.34M shares and now owns 33.09M shares. Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) was reduced too.