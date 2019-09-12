Invesco LTD Trimmed Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position as Shares Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holding Has Raised by Greenwood Gearhart Inc

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 208,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 243,028 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.64M, down from 451,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 557,163 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 41,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60 million, up from 37,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $234.47. About 1.33M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “What to Look for When Buying Residential Real Estate Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 34,169 shares to 12,339 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,579 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,909 are held by First Midwest Bancorporation Division. Webster Bancorp N A reported 20,709 shares stake. Moreover, Cibc Savings Bank Usa has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,367 shares. Grassi Inv has invested 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 921 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 1.12% or 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,475 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,820 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 224,012 shares. Moreover, Citizens & Northern has 0.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,758 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 171,139 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp reported 8,039 shares stake. Argi Invest Services Lc reported 4,650 shares. Scott And Selber holds 2.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 23,744 shares. 143,571 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56 million for 7.42 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 414,896 shares to 664,892 shares, valued at $151.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 209,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (NYSE:UGP).