Invesco LTD Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Lowered by $731,952 as Share Price Declined; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Holding In International Business Machs (IBM) Was Increased

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 40,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 324,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 365,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 1.86M shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Qtrly Div by 26%; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Industry’s First IHLP® Inductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Ap; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 8.5C FROM 6.75C; 10/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Latest Grid and Ribwound Resistors at 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for Wearables

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94M shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 36,104 shares to 146,516 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT) by 294,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

