Invesco LTD Stake In Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Was Upped; As Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) (F) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Jefferies Group Cut Holding

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) (F) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 71,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 74,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 27.55M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS F-150 PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION AT KANSAS CITY PLANT WILL RESUME ON MONDAY; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT TO CO-DEVELOP ELECTRIC VEHICLE; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View of $1.45-$1.7; 11/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next week; 28/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Ford begins forging a Corktown campus; 02/04/2018 – The idea of pushing speed makes sense since Ford finds itself playing catch up with new, as well as established competitors; 30/04/2018 – FORD: U.S. IS `FLAT-FOOTED’ ON DATA-PRIVACY POLICY, LAGS EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – FORD SHUT TRUCK PLANTS IN MICHIGAN, MISSOURI AND KENTUCKY THIS WEEK BECAUSE OF PARTS SHORTAGES CAUSED BY SUPPLIER FIRE

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 111,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 395,846 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.76 million, up from 284,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $156.04. About 182,284 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Reinsurance Group of America and RenaissanceRe Launch Langhorne Re – Business Wire” on January 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “RGA confirms Manning as new CEO – St. Louis Business Journal” on December 22, 2016. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) CEO Anna Manning on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,445 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,290 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 4,878 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 28,359 shares. Carroll Associates reported 0% stake. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1,100 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Invesco Ltd owns 395,846 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 710 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 1,948 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 154,554 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 48,120 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 1,759 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 961,839 shares. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated holds 4,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verso Corp by 66,433 shares to 403,414 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,157 shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (Put) (NYSE:CTL) by 264,300 shares to 414,300 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 840,962 shares. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Finance reported 1.64 million shares. 59,322 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 59,050 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.16% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Roosevelt Inv Group reported 0.01% stake. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,791 shares. Savant Cap Lc holds 0.05% or 38,168 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Everett Harris Com Ca, a California-based fund reported 11,200 shares. Alphamark Advsr stated it has 1,600 shares. Westchester Capital holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0.14% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 17.21M shares. Associated Banc holds 151,895 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Foundation Res Management reported 0.04% stake.