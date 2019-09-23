Invesco LTD Stake In Koppers Holdings (KOP) Was Increased; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Has Raised Its Position

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 139,916 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, up from 116,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $613.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 227,025 shares traded or 148.00% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81M, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52 million shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Inc has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ima Wealth Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 23,537 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 6,189 shares. Fincl Advisory invested in 0.09% or 2,663 shares. Keating Investment Counselors invested in 0.54% or 9,651 shares. Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Logan Cap Mngmt has 1.62% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Limited Com reported 1,821 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 8,985 shares. 39,726 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund. First Merchants, Indiana-based fund reported 49,551 shares. Srb has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ccm Advisers Limited Co owns 76,419 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd owns 0.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 69,550 shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 25,124 shares to 896,340 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,875 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 1.71 million shares to 382,803 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,007 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $886,493 activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” published on January 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.