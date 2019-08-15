Invesco LTD Stake in Heico New (HEI.A) Has Decreased as Share Value Were Volatile; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Travelers Companies (TRV) Position by $475,390; Stock Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 14,883 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 18,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 1.52M shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 9,544 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 27,120 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 36,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.85. About 253,531 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 392,139 shares to 11.88M shares, valued at $371.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 347,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

