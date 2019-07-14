Invesco LTD Stake In Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) Was Has Increased; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Upped Its Position by $753,579

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 24,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 654,650 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53M, up from 630,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 199,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.92M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 262,356 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 14.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 4.46M shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas owns 654,650 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gru Inc has 900,424 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. 357,991 were reported by Smith Salley Associate. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd owns 699,738 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cambridge accumulated 64,023 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Shoker Counsel stated it has 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sage Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,700 shares. Strategic Financial Services Inc has invested 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Corda Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 35,649 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt owns 140,122 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 360,048 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Dana Invest Advsr has 0.86% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,448 shares to 645,078 shares, valued at $27.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,052 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 48,595 shares to 76,710 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 139,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.37 million shares or 1.60% less from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 732,559 shares. 3.57M are held by State Street Corp. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,691 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Citigroup accumulated 99,309 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Balyasny Asset Lc owns 0.01% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 34,800 shares. Mraz Amerine & accumulated 0.11% or 10,500 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 15,600 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,753 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 0% or 122,638 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

