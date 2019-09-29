Invesco LTD Stake in Balchem (BCPC) Has Decreased by $3.83 Million; Balyasny Asset Management Increases Holding in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 236.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 201,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The hedge fund held 286,868 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 85,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 1.33M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – FAT BIOPSIES FURTHER DEMONSTRATE PBI-4050 CLINICAL ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Balchem Corp (BCPC) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 38,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 189,585 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.95M, down from 228,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Balchem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $98.31. About 58,714 shares traded. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – BALCHEM 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 71C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 657,379 shares to 658,479 shares, valued at $100.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 135,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Analysts await Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 4.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.73 per share. BCPC’s profit will be $22.65M for 35.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Balchem Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold BCPC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 27.13 million shares or 0.05% more from 27.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 50,157 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 10,193 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 43,133 shares. Ruggie Capital holds 19 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Hm Payson invested in 0.01% or 1,475 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 4,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 1.31M shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 104,019 shares. 51 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $254,220 activity.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,262 shares to 2,804 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 287,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,787 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).