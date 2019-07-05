Invesco LTD Shs (IVZ) Stock Price Rose While Stonebridge Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Contour Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) as Market Valuation Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,090 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 98,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 1.99M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Correction : Statement re Inside Information; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT IRISH LIFE GROUP TO BUY INVESCO STAKE; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04 million shares as the company's stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.40M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09M, up from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 7.13M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gam Holdings Ag owns 109,388 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 5.61M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 4.95 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.15 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. 1.19M were accumulated by Castleark Ltd. Diamond Hill Capital Incorporated owns 20,065 shares. D E Shaw And owns 13.17M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 1.64M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 754,899 shares. 18,093 were reported by World Asset Mgmt Inc.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc (Call) by 289,600 shares to 246,300 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altair Engr Inc by 631,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,014 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $727,513 activity. 41,500 shares were sold by Bromberg Matthew S, worth $178,035 on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $263.28 million for 9.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 450 shares to 1,415 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. $213,700 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Ben F. III on Thursday, May 2. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. Another trade for 5,270 shares valued at $99,972 was made by Beshar Sarah on Friday, February 22.

