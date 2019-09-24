Invesco LTD Shs (IVZ) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.92 Million; Blue Edge Capital Continues to Hold Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 2,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,671 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06B, up from 3,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 145,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 790,172 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17M, down from 935,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 4.30 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 03/05/2018 – Invesco Muni-Bond Funds Seize on Surging Demand From Overseas; 09/05/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $972.8 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 4.1% MONTH OVER MONTH; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION AND TOTAL NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms VMTP Shares Issued by 10 Invesco Closed-End Funds at ‘AAA’; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Raises Quarterly Dividend to 30c From 29c; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SKM) by 55,800 shares to 779,797 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc Com (LTD) by 130,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.46M for 7.33 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated reported 45.20M shares stake. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Barclays Public Llc invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Old Republic Corp holds 0.25% or 465,000 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 0.06% stake. Andra Ap owns 264,900 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Llc has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). M&R Management invested in 0% or 256 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 33,908 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 288,340 shares. M Holding Inc stated it has 0.07% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Tci Wealth reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 785 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 5,800 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 23,300 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. The insider CANION ROD bought 10,000 shares worth $212,400. $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by Johnson Ben F. III on Thursday, May 2.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 136 shares to 120,484 shares, valued at $13.85 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN) by 1,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,766 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Board owns 91,238 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested in 1,055 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Evergreen Management Limited Liability has 3,387 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il owns 177,313 shares. Community Service Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 2.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fayez Sarofim Company holds 0.01% or 5,263 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Inc Pa holds 1.04% or 1,997 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Fin Advsrs has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 224,025 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na reported 13,341 shares stake. Bainco Invsts has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Advisors holds 2,328 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Inc owns 1,834 shares. Loudon Inv Ltd stated it has 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 386,341 shares.

