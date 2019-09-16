Invesco LTD Raised Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) Holding by $3.55 Million; Xylem (XYL) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Lifted Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 64,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 60,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 550,355 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL)

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 197,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.00 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.19 million market cap company. It closed at $18.12 lastly. It is down 15.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 145 shares. Parsons Cap Ri reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Fire Inc accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 13,820 were reported by Fagan Assocs. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Davidson Investment Advsr holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 67,741 shares. 4,155 are held by Davis R M. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pnc Financial invested in 168,755 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 112,299 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Mcmillion Inc owns 634 shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 396 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 14.89 million shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares to 15,435 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 11,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,907 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 21,986 shares to 739,987 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamos Strategic Totl Retn (CSQ) by 55,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,862 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41,000 activity.

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust: Due To Growing Recession Risks, I Am Reducing My Position By 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chatham Lodging Trust: 6.7% Yield And Upside – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust: Buy The Drop Of This 7.1%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Lodging REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chatham Lodging Trust: Why This 6.3%-Yielding Top-Shelf Lodging REIT Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2018.