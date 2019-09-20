Invesco LTD Raised Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Position By $13.33 Million; Last Week Owens Corning (OC) Coverage

Invesco Ltd increased Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) stake by 22.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 1.11M shares as Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)’s stock declined 7.53%. The Invesco Ltd holds 6.00M shares with $74.85M value, up from 4.89 million last quarter. Amicus Therapeutics Inc now has $2.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 2.08M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is -1.28% below currents $60.78 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Thursday, June 27 report. The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. See Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,796 activity. $49,796 worth of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares were bought by WHITMAN BURKE W.

Invesco Ltd decreased Loews Corp (NYSE:L) stake by 24,024 shares to 3.66 million valued at $199.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) stake by 8,595 shares and now owns 4,177 shares. Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FOLD shares while 29 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 250.36 million shares or 7.05% more from 233.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmile Limited Liability Company holds 8.05% or 22.79M shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 0.01% or 19,715 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 20 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 36,731 shares. Citigroup holds 206,208 shares. New York-based Pdts Partners Llc has invested 0.23% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 16,161 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc reported 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). 351,662 are owned by Sei Company. 9.80 million were reported by State Street. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 2.95 million shares. Blackrock has 18.58M shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Artal Grp invested in 2.50 million shares.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 569,085 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY