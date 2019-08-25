Invesco LTD Position in Crane Co (CR) Lowered by $8.42 Million; Philadelphia Trust Company Increases Stake in Bank Of America (BAC)

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 65,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04 million, up from 950,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 100,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 21,174 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 121,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 291,866 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc by 24,053 shares to 344,531 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 116,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,651 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 39,060 shares. Polar Capital Llp accumulated 2.51M shares. California-based Focused Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.29% or 1.14 million shares. Cambridge Fincl Group Inc holds 201,874 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Co stated it has 163,702 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 2.22 million shares. Theleme Prtnrs Llp accumulated 18.11 million shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 26,848 shares. Martin And Communication Tn owns 56,571 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Com has 120,233 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Co reported 1.02 million shares. Van Eck holds 160,633 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Albion Fincl Gp Ut reported 21,371 shares.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92 million for 11.74 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 14,605 shares to 68,993 shares, valued at $24.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 481,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity.