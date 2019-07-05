Invesco LTD Maintains Holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM); As Verizon Comm (VZ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Boosted Stake

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 1059.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 81,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,741 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 7,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 46,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,481 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 257,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 399,458 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 13.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,433 were accumulated by Alley Company Ltd. Argyle Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Foundation Advsr holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,257 shares. Mufg Americas holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 657,804 shares. Westwood Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 22,343 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 72,166 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 354 shares. Hudock Ltd Llc holds 60,667 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept holds 64,699 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors reported 1.65 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiemann Advisors Ltd holds 14,444 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Korea holds 0.95% or 3.56M shares in its portfolio. Quaker Capital reported 5,446 shares stake.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares to 20,757 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,577 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 46,698 shares to 569,960 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

