Invesco LTD Lifted Stake in Installed Bldg Prods (IBP) by $567,648 as Market Value Rose; Newtyn Management Trimmed Holding in Recro Pharma (REPH) as Stock Value Rose

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (IBP) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,438 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 37,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Installed Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 184,538 shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 7.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26; 26/03/2018 – Installed Building at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Installed Building Products Inc Outlook To Pos; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Rev $301.7M

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04M market cap company. It closed at $9.83 lastly. It is down 15.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 51,420 shares to 283,556 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 145,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,641 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Installed Building Products Announces Acquisition of 1st State Insulation, LLC – Business Wire” on March 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Installed Building Products to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Installed Building Products Stock Is Up 76% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Call August 5 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold IBP shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 6,984 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Ls Investment Advsr reported 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,317 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd stated it has 51 shares. 24 were reported by Parkside National Bank And. Illinois-based New England Rech And Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Mason Street Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 6,725 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 12,094 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 28,273 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 39,833 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recro Pharma files for $100M mixed shelf and equity from existing investors – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Recro Pharma (REPH) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recro Pharma: Oversold? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Artko Capital Thinks About Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $360,000 activity.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 58,000 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $20.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ni Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 41,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 404,145 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 1,500 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 5,086 shares. 1,196 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prtn. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Goldman Sachs Gp has 63,148 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). California Employees Retirement stated it has 64,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 53,562 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 560 shares. American Interest reported 11,654 shares. Essex Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.22% or 251,464 shares.