Invesco LTD Lifted Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Materion Corp. (MTRN)

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 636.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 654,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 757,846 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.10 million, up from 102,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 159,356 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Materion Corp. (MTRN) by 46.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 24,575 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Materion Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 63,653 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Materion Recognized for Supplier Excellence; 15/03/2018 – Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 17/04/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 25/04/2018 – Materion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Materion Introduces New Oilfield Coupling that Eliminates Common Causes of Failure in Wells Operating on Artificial Lift; 29/03/2018 – Materion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Materion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRN); 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,500 shares to 1,930 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp. Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 80,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MTRN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 4.61% less from 18.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 11,588 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 30,230 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 173,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 397,256 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 3,950 shares. 20,433 are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Company has 163,077 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,674 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 31,257 shares. 24,809 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). 14 are held by Parkside Retail Bank & Tru.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Finance Lc reported 16,911 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 3,410 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) accumulated 22,848 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt holds 1.85% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 177,125 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust &, Missouri-based fund reported 592 shares. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Company Oh owns 55,948 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Nordea Mgmt Ab has 59,594 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,904 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Alkeon Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. 43,758 are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. Brown Advisory has invested 0.05% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.01% or 700,450 shares in its portfolio.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 429,662 shares to 179,936 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 579,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).