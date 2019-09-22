Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

This is a contrast between Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 19 1.51 N/A 2.00 9.61 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.34 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Invesco Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.96% for Invesco Ltd. with average target price of $21.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 4.1% respectively. About 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.