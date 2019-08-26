Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Both Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.40 N/A 2.00 9.61 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.82 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco Ltd. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Invesco Ltd. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.5. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.4 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Invesco Ltd. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.44% for Invesco Ltd. with average price target of $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Invesco Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.